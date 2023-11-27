Local Boy Scouts Collect 1600lbs Of Food In First-Ever Fall Harvest Food Drive

According to Feeding America, nearly 1 in 4 Williamson County residents is food insecure. To support their community through the holidays, the Williamson County Boy Scouts announced they collected 1,600 pounds of food for those in need in their first-ever Fall Harvest Food Drive this month, benefiting Grace Works Ministries, The Well in Spring Hill and the Nolensville Food Pantry.

Familiar to many in the community, GraceWorks offers food carts, student fuel bags, holiday food boxes and mobile food pantries to those in need, as well as rent and utility assistance, short-term transitional housing, clothing, home goods and other services.

“There are many reasons families face hunger – medical issues, low wages, instability in the home, and the need is even greater during the holiday season,” said Greg Perry from GraceWorks Ministries. “We are so thankful for great community partners like the Boy Scouts of Middle Tennessee, whose assistance allows us to multiply our efforts during this critical time.”

1,600 pounds of food is enough to fill 26 shopping carts, with each cart feeding a family for 19 days. To make the first-ever fall event a success, Williamson County Scouts canvassed neighborhoods, raising donations and awareness for the cause. In the spring, the Scouts will also conduct a second, “Scouting for Food” drive, benefitting Second Harvest Food Bank.

“The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetime,” said Vice President of the Middle TN Council Eric Strickland. “Through the Fall Harvest Food Drive and events throughout the year, we are putting that mission in action, and showing young people the difference a life of service can make.”