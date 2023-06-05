Local Author & Photographer to Release Franklin History Book

When the first explorers pushed west from Nashville through the Holly Tree Gap in the late 18th century, they found a fertile valley rich with natural resources—fraught with peril, but brimming with opportunity. America had just won her independence from Britain, and this was the young nation’s western frontier. In the bend of the Harpeth River, Franklin was established in 1799; over the course of 225 years, a fascinating story of innovation, progress and preservation has shaped this unique town into a community cherished not just locally, but by visitors from around the world.

Historic Franklin: Along the Harpeth, the latest release from Franklin-based Grandin Hood Publishers, showcases Franklin’s rich legacy in the words of author Jay Sheridan and images of Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Robin Hood, both longtime downtown Franklin residents. Featuring more than 200 archival photographs, illustrations, and stunning contemporary images, the large format, art edition book will become an iconic gift of history and meaning for anyone who loves Franklin.

A launch event will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 8 in the Courtyard at the Harpeth Hotel. Each ticket includes a limited-edition, signed copy of the book, with proceeds benefitting the establishment of Friends of Franklin Parks’ new Fund for the Preservation of Open Spaces. Click here to purchase tickets on a first-come basis. Attendance is limited to 250.

Sheridan, who also serves as board president for Friends of Franklin Parks, says the mission is critical, as it has been for two and a quarter centuries in Franklin.

“Throughout our history, the struggle of balancing growth and development against the preservation of our incredible natural resources has been a perennial theme, and it’s important to note that we’ve always found a way to make it work for the good of the community,” he said. “In today’s Franklin, we face the same pressures but are armed with a talented City Parks team and leadership that understands why preservation matters. The non-profit community, with the support of the private sector, can bring resources that make things possible here in ways other communities can’t conceive.”

With a Foreword by Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, M.D., the book reaches back centuries to explore America’s westward expansion, the Cumberland Settlements, the establishment of Franklin and Williamson County, and the decades that followed: from the antebellum years through the Civil War and Reconstruction, and the challenges, achievements and new traditions that followed. Rarely seen artifacts and stories add color and context to an incredible tale of innovation and progress that led to nurtured a tiny agrarian town into a city that balances its past, present and future, best represented by what has become known as America’s Favorite Main Street. And through it all, it’s the people who have made Franklin special. A gallery of Hood’s contemporary photos of life through the seasons in Franklin, Tennessee, captures the spirit of the place in stunning images.

Sheridan and Hood have collaborated on numerous works over the past 20 years, from the story of legendary music producer Mike Curb and Curb Records to colleges and universities from Rhode Island to Georgia, and historic properties such as the venerable Don CeSar Hotel in St. Pete Beach, Florida and the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia. The pair also worked together with a number of collaborators on their first Historic Franklin coffee table book in 2010, which quickly sold several thousand copies and has been out of print for years.

Historic Franklin: Along the Harpeth was made possible by the generosity of longtime advocates for preservation Rod and Kay Heller, and Harpeth Associates, who led the development of Harpeth Square.

“What began as a small project to commemorate the opening of the Harpeth Hotel quickly developed into a larger effort to produce a book that captured the milestones of Franklin’s full history,” said Rod Heller. “We are proud not only to contribute the book to the community, but to use the proceeds toward the larger purpose of the preservation of open spaces. Our level of success in that realm will define Franklin’s future for generations to come.”

After the launch event, Historic Franklin: Along the Harpeth will be available for purchase at the Franklin Visitor Center on Fourth Avenue North, Tin Cottage and Landmark Booksellers on Main Street, the Harpeth Hotel, and online at AlongTheHarpeth.com.