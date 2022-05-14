Local Artist Jelly Roll Announces Show at Bridgestone Arena

Jelly Roll announced his first-ever headlining show at Bridgestone Arena.

In a social media post, he shared, “I got to admit the last year has been a wild wild ride – selling out the Ryman, Playing the Grand Ole Opry, my 1st Number One at Radio. Headlining Red Rocks (later this year) BUT NOTHING COMPARES TO THIS! Nashville Tickets go on presale Tuesday – this will be the biggest, best, one of a kind, one night only type of shows. Let’s do it bigger than it’s ever been done by a local boy in this town!”

This week Jelly Roll topped Billboard’s and Mediabases’ Rock chart with “Dead Man Walking,” his first #1 on radio. Simultaneously, Jelly Roll’s single “Son Of A Sinner” is currently Top 30 and climbing at Country radio, making Jelly Roll the first artist to top the Active Rock charts while having a Top 30 single at Country Radio with his first song chart debut on each.

The Bridgestone Arena show will take place December 9, 2022, with proceeds from the show going toward Impact Youth Outreach. General tickets to Jelly Roll’s Bridgestone Arena show go on sale May 20th, and more information can be found at jellyroll615.com.