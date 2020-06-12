



The Friends of the Brentwood Library (FOBL) are pleased to announce the return of the John P. Holt Brentwood Library’s monthly local artist exhibits after a two-month hiatus while the library was closed. During the month of June, the library’s Gallery Wall will feature the artwork of painter Brenda Coldwell, while its Showcase Display will spotlight some of the collectible treasures of the Dixie Doll-ers Doll Club.

Both exhibits are free and open to library visitors during normal business hours.

June Gallery Artist: Brenda Coldwell

Brenda Coldwell traces her interest in art back to her childhood, when she grew up as an Army brat with a passion for painting, drawing, sewing, and crafts.

Coldwell eventually enjoyed a 17-year career as a nurse, but that passion for art never went away. She is now not only a professional artist, but the owner of her own art-based business, On Track Studios in Franklin, which houses workshops, classes, and six studios where artists can practice their craft.

While she has past experience with pastels, Coldwell now focuses on oil paintings. No matter the subject, Coldwell always tries to imbue her art with the same sense of purpose.

“I am an oil painter exploring and learning how to convey the essence and emotion of a subject that I’m interested in,” she said. “Whether painting a landscape, still life, animals, people or abstract, I enjoy the process of playing with the paint.”

Coldwell is a member of The Chestnut Group, the Impressionist Society of America, the Portrait Society Of America, the National Oil and Acrylic Painters Society, and the Oil Painters Society of America. You can learn more about her and see other examples of her artwork here: https://www.brendacoldwell.com/

June Showcase Subject: Dixie Doll-ers Doll Club

On the right side as you enter the main lobby of the library, visitors will be greeted by a unique collection in the Friends’ Showcase Display courtesy of the Dixie-Dollers Doll Club.

“The theme for our display is dolls and books,” Dixie-Dollers member Ann Cummings said. “So we will be showing dolls that have books either written about them or where the book was written and a doll manufactured to reflect the content of the book.”

The Dixie Doll-ers Doll Club is a founding member of the United Federation of Doll Clubs (Region 8, Chapter 25). Begun in 1952, it was organized for charitable and educational purposes pertaining to doll collecting and the enjoyment thereof.

The Club meets monthly at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library.

“The club is not all work,” Club member and exhibit organizer Debby Wabby said. “Our meetings consist of a business meeting and then a program and show of dolls relating to the program. We also have meetings where members get to make clothing and/or a craft item like a doll pin. We have retreats for our members that are lots of fun.”

Members collect all types of dolls in classifications of antique, vintage and modern. The past three years have included programs on antique dolls, Toni dolls, antique doll houses, Madame Alexander dolls, wooden dolls, paper dolls, Bleuette, Revlon dolls, Daisy dolls and wax dolls.

About the Friends of the Brentwood Library

The Friends of the Brentwood Library is a nonprofit (501c3) service organization dedicated to the advancement of our community through its library.

If you are an artist interested in exhibiting at The John P. Holt Brentwood Library, please contact the Friends of Brentwood Library Art Chair Jeannine Owens at brentwoodfriends@gmail.com.

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.



