Local Animal Shelters Team Up to Find Homes for Pets by Christmas

December is the season of love and good cheer, so Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) and Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) are joining forces to find forever homes by December 24 for the dogs and cats in their care.

Ondrea Johnson, director at WCAC, stated, “We are excited to team up with MACC again this year and help spread the word about pet adoption throughout Middle Tennessee. What better time than the holiday season to think about sharing your home with a shelter pet. Our hope is that Christmas Eve will be a ‘silent night’ at our shelter with all the kennels empty.”

MACC director Lauren Bluestone stated, “Metro Animal Care and Control is excited to partner with Williamson County Animal Center for ‘Operation Silent Night’. Please join us and open your hearts to the love of a shelter animal and become their best gift, a home.”

Johnson also stated that there are several ways to help. “If you can, adopt. If you can’t adopt, try being a foster for the holidays. Our goal is to see every animal go to a home by December 24, with an adopter or a foster family.” Applications to become a pet foster can be found at www.adoptwcac.org for WCAC or www.Nashville.gov for MACC.

Donations are also needed, and wish lists can be found on websites for both shelters. Items needed include Benebones, large clip leashes, creamy peanut butter, Royal Canin mother and baby cat food, Kitten Meal Replacement (KMR), liquid laundry detergent, and cat toys. For Williamson County’s wish list, click here: https://amzn.to/33oB8H1. For MACC’s wish list go to: https://amzn.to/37YzXl2.

Williamson County Animal Center is an open admission municipal shelter serving the residents of Williamson County, TN. WCAC is open for adoptions Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Closing at 3:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The website for Williamson County is www.adoptwcac.org.

Metro Animal Care and Control is the open admission shelter of Davidson County, TN. MACC is open for adoptions by appointment only. Appointments can be made by emailing [email protected] Closed on Christmas Eve. The website for MACC is www.Nashville.gov.