Home Entertainment Local American Idol Contestants Advance to the Top 11

Local American Idol Contestants Advance to the Top 11

By
Donna Vissman
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Disney/Eric McCandless

After last week's cliffhanger, viewers were left wondering who would make up the top 12 contestants. Host Ryan Seacrest explained that such an overwhelming number of votes came in at the end of last week’s show that producers wanted to make sure every single one was counted before making the announcement.

At the top of Monday night’s show, the top 12 were finally revealed — and locals Jordan McCollough and Lucas Leon both advanced to the next round. The theme of the evening was the Judges’ Song Contest, where each judge selected a 90s song and contestants chose one of the three options to perform.

Jordan McCollough selected Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby.” As always, it was an outstanding performance by McCollough, and at the end of the night, he was selected as one of the top 11 contestants.

Lucas Leon selected Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s duet song “It’s Your Love.” The judges noted Leon’s growth in his performance, and it was close for Leon as it was down to three contestants, but in the end, Leon moved on to be one of the top 11 contestants.

Here are the top 11 contestants.

Philmon Lee
Braden Rumfelt
Lucas Leon
Hannah Harper
Chris Tungseth
Rae
Daniel Stallworth
Keyla Richardson
Jordan McCullough
Brooks Rosser
Kyndal Inskeep

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Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
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