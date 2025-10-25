Local Actress, Who Appeared on ‘Nashville 9-1-1’, Dies at 23

Isabelle Adora Tate, age 23, passed away on October 19, 2025. She was born and raised in Nashville, TN, and grew up in the Franklin community. Tate attended MTSU and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.

Tate, an aspiring actress, booked a role in the new Nashville 9-1-1 series. The talent agency McCray Agency shared on social media, “We are deeply saddened and completely heartbroken to share that Isabelle Tate passed away on October 19th. She was 23. I’ve known Izzy since she was a teenager, and she recently returned to acting. She booked the first series she auditioned for, 9-1-1 Nashville.”

The agency shared that Tate’s cause of death was a rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Hunter McVey, who starred alongside her in the pilot episode, told PEOPLE he was “shocked” in an exclusive statement.

“I didn’t know Isabelle prior to filming, but I couldn’t have asked for someone better to work with on one of my first-ever days on set. I was terrified, nervous, and after each take, we would get to exchange a couple words, which were always supportive from her,” he said.

