Local 9-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Needs Your Vote in National Art Competition

Local 9-year-old Elliot Hendrix is proving that healing doesn’t always look the way you expect—and sometimes, it looks like art.

Elliot is the son of Natasha Hendrix, owner of McCreary’s Pub in Franklin and Columbia. He is also a survivor of Retinoblastoma, a rare cancer he was diagnosed with at just 2½ years old. He lost his left eye to the disease, but today, he’s celebrating something far bigger: seven years cancer-free.

For his family, though, beating cancer was only part of the journey.

“The cancer isn’t always the hardest part—it’s what comes after,” his mother said. In the years following treatment, Elliot and his family faced the emotional and mental toll that lingered long after the diagnosis. “You don’t just go back to normal,” she said. “You slowly find your way forward.”

For Elliot, that path forward came through art. Now, he’s taking a big step.

Elliot has made it to the quarterfinals of a national art competition inspired by Bob Ross, whose message that there are “no mistakes, just happy accidents” hits especially close to home.

The competition also benefits a cancer foundation, making it even more meaningful for Elliot and his family. To move forward, he needs votes—one free vote per day from supporters. Today, April 9th is the last day to vote! You can place your vote here.

His family says this moment isn’t really about winning. It’s about watching Elliot take a chance on himself after everything he’s been through.“It’s not easy being a kid who looks different,” his mother said. “But he’s learning to be proud of who he is.”

For Elliot, this competition is more than a contest. It’s a reminder that cancer is something he went through, not something that defines him. And with a little support from his community, it could also be a well-earned moment to shine. Currently, Elliot is 1st in the quarterfinal; you can place your vote here.

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