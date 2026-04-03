Local 12-Year-Old Actor to Appear in True Crime Series on Investigation Discovery

Twelve-year-old Williamson County resident Callum G. will appear in a new true crime series.

Callum G. has been acting since the age of 4 and will debut in Episode 4 of Season 1 of My Child The Killer, a spin-off of Evil Lives Here on Investigation Discovery. The episode titled “The Sins Our Son” is set to air on April 28th.

In this episode, Callum G. has the lead role of Tim Jones Jr. In talking about the show, he stated, “It was great working with the talented production crew from Red Marble Media, director Colin Herlihy, and my fellow actors. I appreciated being chosen for the role and being part of the show”.

The show is about a father who is grappling with the unimaginable after his son commits a horrific crime. In this episode, the father has to reconcile with the loving child he once knew with the actions that follow, and wrestle with whether he could have done anything about it.

Callum G. has appeared in the Poker Face series on Hulu, Is This Thing On? on Hulu, and on Disney+, and has participated in several local theatre productions with Nashville Children’s Theatre and Williamson County Parks and Rec.

When Callum is not acting, he is busy being a competitive swimmer and enjoys math and science.

Learn more about the series here.

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