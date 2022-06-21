Loblolly Pine Alliance Fights Development in Fairview

With the Fairview Board of Commissioners voting once again to approve the zoning change for what is known as the Grove property to allow development to proceed, a citizens group called Loblolly Pine Alliance continues to work to halt what they see as irresponsible development in the area. While they were not able to halt the Grove development, their efforts did bring about some significant changes to it. They hope to grow and continue as a watchdog group for the area as development continues to explode.

The group chose their rather unorthodox name to honor the work of Evangeline Bowie as she planted thousands of Loblolly Pine trees on the land that is now Bowie Nature Park in Fairview as erosion control to help reclaim land that was ravaged by deforestation and over-farming. Hoping to follow in her footsteps, they plan to advocate for responsible and sustainable growth in Fairview and other communities in Middle Tennessee.

Initially formed by a group of concerned residents of Cox Run Subdivision in Fairview and Friends of Bowie Nature Park to take on the Grove development, according to their Facebook page they are ready to extend their watchdog role in the community after some success with their initial efforts.

While they were not able to stop the Grove development, this group was successful in slowing the approval process because the commissioners neglected to follow their own rules and look at the effect of waste water on the land. And while ultimately they lost the fight, they won many battles. Loblolly was able to get the number of house units dropped, an increase in buffer space between the development and the park, and increased stormwater management built into the plans. They also intend to monitor the entire process as the development continues.

As Tim Rocco, one of the group’s leading voices, has said in several articles, including one in The Tennessean, the organization is not against development, what they are against is development that does not take into account the effects it has on the adjoining land, surrounding parts of the community, wildlife, and the general environment.

Green infrastructure is one of Loblolly’s main focuses. This is a means of mitigating the effects of stormwater runoff that is friendlier to the environment than running extreme quantities of rain water into a sewer. Green infrastructure uses permeable surfaces to absorb the water while also being visually appealing and adding green space.

Use of natural soils and vegetation are integral to creating green infrastructure according to the American Association for the Advancement of Science website. Rain gardens are one means of diverting stormwater runoff. These can include the creation of berms that serve multiple purposes, including diverting the flow of waters away from critical areas while also drinking in the waters as they flow by. Tree canopies can provide a similar protection. This method also reduces the number of pollutants in the runoff. Other materials used include porous asphalt or concrete, interlocking paver blocks and plastic grids. These can be used to create green parking areas.

“Historically, communities have used gray infrastructure—systems of gutters, pipes, and tunnels—to move stormwater away from where we live to treatment plants or straight to local water bodies,” according to an article on the United States Environmental Protection Agency website. “…[M]any communities are installing green infrastructure systems to bolster their capacity to manage stormwater. By doing so, communities are becoming more resilient and achieving environmental, social and economic benefits.”

“As the Loblolly Pine Alliance says on their website, “We would like to see Fairview implement more sustainable development practices when approving plans for new developments in our community…We believe that green infrastructure would have positive impacts on effectively controlling stormwater compared to the traditional development that has thus far proven to have negative impacts on our community. Join us in our fight for thoughtful, responsible, and sustainable development in Fairview. Let your elected officials know that you would like to see a more thoughtful approach, including more green infrastructure implemented to protect what we love about our community.”

“I want to be sure that it is made very clear that our alliance is not against growth,” added the organization’s president, Elmer Mobley. “We ARE NOT anti-development. We support and encourage responsible and sustainable development. [However,] unchecked growth will create so many unintended consequences for years and decades to come.”

For those wishing to help, Loblolly has started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for legal actions they have and may need to take in the future. They are a 501(c )3 non-profit organization.