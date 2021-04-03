LL Flooring (Formerly Lumber Liquidators) Opens in Franklin

Lumber Liquidators, now LL Flooring, opened its first store in Franklin on March 26, located at 209 S. Royal Oaks Boulevard. With more than 400 stores nationwide, this is the Company’s third Nashville-area store.

LL Flooring offers more than 400 varieties of floors in the latest styles including solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, waterproof vinyl, porcelain tile, bamboo and cork, all available to view in-store and online at LLFlooring.com. The Company is dedicated to guiding customers throughout their entire flooring journey, from that first spark of inspiration to installing the floor correctly, with high-touch, knowledgeable flooring experts to answer any questions.

The new Franklin store will showcase LL Flooring’s newest store layout, featuring a Design Center with video capability where store associates can collaborate with customers to find the best floor for any vision or project and visualize how it will look using the Picture It floor visualizer. This online tool allows customers to upload a photo of any room and select from hundreds of LL floors to preview how the floors will look in their space.

“The Nashville area has been a great community for our Company, and we are excited to bring our first store to Franklin to help homeowners discover beautiful flooring for their homes,” said Charles Tyson, President and CEO of LL Flooring. “We pride ourselves on being out front with the latest styles and designs to ensure customers can fulfill the vision they have for the spaces they’re creating.”

The Franklin store is open weekdays 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Customers can also access LL Flooring resources at their call center, 1.844.4.LLFloor or via chat online at LLFlooring.com

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring is one of the country’s leading specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring with more than 400 stores nationwide. The Company seeks to offer the best customer experience online and in stores, with more than 400 varieties of hard-surface floors featuring a range of quality styles and on-trend designs. LL Flooring’s online tools also help empower customers to find the right solution for the space they’ve envisioned. LL Flooring’s extensive selection includes vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork, with a wide range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement. Our stores are staffed with flooring experts who provide advice, pro partnership services and installation options for all of LL Flooring’s products, the majority of which is in stock and ready for delivery.

Our commitment to quality, compliance, the communities we serve and corporate giving: https://www.llflooring.com/corp/quality.html

