Living615 in Spring Hill to Host Tent Sale

Living615, a locally owned furniture, decor and design shop in Spring Hill, is having a Labor Day tent sale on Saturday, September 5 and Sunday, September 6 to make way for fall inventory. Shoppers can expect markdowns up to 75 percent on some of the store’s most popular items, along with special supplier discounts on brand new inventory.

After closing Living615 to in-person shopping for a month early during the coronavirus pandemic, owners Margaret and Chris Ziegler are welcoming the new season with open arms and an open store, which marked its two-year anniversary in May.

“Now that our suppliers and our business have ramped back up, we have plenty of popular pieces that we are eager to move to make way for beautiful new items that have just arrived,” Chris Ziegler said. “The sale gives us an opportunity to offer some of our store favorites at lower prices, in addition to exclusive one-time discounts from our suppliers on new furnishings and décor we have not previously carried.”

The tent sale will take place outside of Living615, located at 5270 Main Street in Spring Hill, and will include discounts up to 75 percent on cabinets, consoles, beds, upholstered pieces including chairs and sofas, decor and other pieces. Select items from its sister store, Vintage 615, will also be included.

“We were so drawn to the community-centric spirit of Spring Hill and have enjoyed operating businesses here for the last few years,” Ziegler said. “The past six months have undoubtedly been challenging for small businesses, but we have seen a great response from the community. It seems that since people have been spending more time at home, they have decided to invest more to make their homes feel special. We enjoy being able to help turn their dreams into reality and look forward to seeing many familiar faces and meeting new people over the Labor Day weekend.”

Living615 is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Its inventory includes living, dining and bedroom furnishings, art, lighting, gifts and decor. Through its partnership with Lisa Thompson Designs, Living615 also offers custom interior design and staging services to fit any budget. To learn more, go to www.living615home.com.