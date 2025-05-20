Living in Franklin’s Lockwood Glen

Townhome living has a unique charm, especially with thoughtful details, modern updates, and a prime location. We’re excited to introduce you to 479 Courfield Dr, a beautifully maintained Ford Classic Home in the highly desirable Lockwood Glen community of Franklin, TN.

With its inviting front porch, main-level primary suite, fresh interior updates, and convenient access to I-65 and Cool Springs, this townhome offers equal comfort, style, and everyday functionality. At Warren Bradley Partners, we’re proud to connect you with homes that reflect the best of Middle Tennessee living.

Key Features of 479 Courfield Drive

Spacious and updated Lockwood Glen townhome with a main-level primary suite, open-concept living, and fresh paint and carpet throughout

Modern comforts including plantation shutters, hardwood floors, a large bonus room, and included washer, dryer, and refrigerator

Convenient Franklin location with quick access to I-65, Cool Springs shopping, and all that Middle Tennessee has to offer

A Welcoming First Impression

From the moment you arrive, you’ll be greeted by a covered front porch that sets the tone for the home’s inviting and timeless aesthetic. Discover a bright, open-concept layout to accommodate daily life and special occasions. The main floor features rich hardwood flooring, creating a warm foundation for the connected kitchen, dining, and great room areas. Whether you’re entertaining guests or enjoying a quiet evening in, this space provides the ideal backdrop for comfortable living.

Main-Level Primary Suite for Easy Living

One of the most desirable features of this townhome is its main-level primary suite—a true retreat within the home. Spacious and thoughtfully designed, the suite includes a large walk-in closet (13′ x 6′), dual vanities, and a walk-in shower. This private haven is perfect for those who value convenience and elegance in their living space.

Versatile Upstairs Living Space

Head upstairs to find a spacious bonus room, ideal for a home office, media space, or playroom. This level also includes two well-sized bedrooms, each with access to a full bath, providing comfort and privacy for family or guests. Whether you need extra room to spread out or want dedicated spaces for work and relaxation, the upstairs delivers flexibility to meet your lifestyle needs.

Outdoor Enjoyment & Two-car Garage

Just off the main living area, step into a fenced outdoor living space, perfect for grilling, gardening, or enjoying the Tennessee seasons. A spacious two-car garage offers secure parking and additional storage options—ideal for those with hobbies or needing extra space.

Prime Franklin Location

Located just minutes from I-65, this townhome puts you close to everything Cool Springs offers—from shopping and dining to healthcare and top-rated schools. You’ll also enjoy easy access to downtown Franklin and scenic parks, walking trails, and recreational amenities, making this area a top choice for homeowners.

Lockwood Glen is known for its strong community feel and well-maintained streetscapes, offering a welcoming atmosphere that’s hard to find in newer developments. It’s an ideal balance of suburban serenity and everyday convenience.

