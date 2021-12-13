Home Decor & Lifestyle Store Living Franklin is Seeking New Location

Living Franklin, owned by sisters Olivia Carwell and Liz Samuels, announced on social media their storefront on 4th Avenue in downtown Franklin will close as they seek out a larger space in Franklin.

The store opened behind Franklin Mercantile just three years ago. They state, “This Christmas will be our last month in our little shop! We’re so thankful for the 3 years we’ve had here and all of the people we’ve met!”

“We always knew this was a stepping stone for us to start our business and we’re excited for our next chapter! We will be looking for a new, larger space to expand our brand in 2022! Until then, we will be doing pop ups and online sales!! Thank you everyone for all of your support!! It means the world to us,” they continued.

No official last day of business was shared but for now, you can shop with Living Franklin Tuesday – Saturday, 10 am – 3 pm at 100 4th Avenue North, Franklin.

Find the latest updates on Instagram