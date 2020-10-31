Living615 to Host Holiday Open House

Living615, located at 5270 Main Street in Spring Hill, will host a Christmas Open House on Sunday, November 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. The community is invited to drop by and shop the store’s selection of holiday decorations while enjoying refreshments and live music.

Chris Ziegler, the owner of Living615, said he and his team have been encouraged by the response to their Christmas inventory, which they began to display earlier this month.

“We had been hearing that people would begin decorating earlier than ever this year, and that’s turned out to be the case,” he said. “The holidays give us all something to look forward to, and we are pleased to offer some really unique Christmas decor to make this time of year all the more exciting for our customers.”

The come-and-go Open House event will be held at Living615’s storefront with refreshments for guests and live music by local artist Marco Pangallo. Christmas items include full-size and tabletop trees, ornaments, dishes and other decor, in addition to holiday pillows, wreaths, Santas and more.

Ziegler recently returned from a furniture market in North Carolina and expects to have brand new arrivals on display for the event as well.

“This year’s market was certainly different in light of the pandemic, but a wonderful experience,” Ziegler said. “With a smaller turnout, we were able to spend more one-on-one time with our vendors, learn about the products and select some great new items that we know our customers are going to love.”

For the duration of the holiday season, Living615 will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Its inventory includes living, dining and bedroom furnishings, art, lighting, gifts and decor. Through its partnership with Lisa Thompson Designs, Living615 also offers custom interior design and staging services to fit any budget. To learn more, go to www.living615home.com.