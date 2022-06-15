Live Your Smoothest Life this Summer! Benefits of Waxing at A Moment’s Peace

Get the glow of summer confidence with waxing! Women and men alike have been experiencing the benefits of waxing since ancient times starting with beeswax and sugar wax around 1100 B.C. Even through advances of technology and skincare the benefits of waxing have stood the test of time!

No More Nicks

One of the biggest downsides to shaving are those pesky cuts as a result of a dull razor or poor technique. After all, a razor is meant to cut things. Not only is it particularly painful when you nick sensitive skin, but you are also susceptible to infection, especially when re-using blades.

Thinned Regrowth

A huge longterm perk to waxing is that your hair won’t grow back as quickly as it does when shaving. Waxing removes the hair from the root providing an unbelievable smooth finish and no regrowth for at least 3 weeks. Imagine all the summer fun you can have with all that time saved from shaving each day!

Since waxing removes the hair from the follicle, any regrowth you experience will be finer hair due to the end of the hair being tapered. Since shaving cuts the hair in a blunt manner, the hair regrowth after using a razor feels stubbly and thick.

Nice and Smooth

When wax is pulled off of your skin it removes the top layer of dead skin cells. The layer of skin cells can trap dirt and oils leaving skin dull and blemished. Waxing assists in removing all of that to provide a smooth, healthier finish.

Let Sensitive Skin Rejoice

Say goodbye to razor burn, skin irritation, and ingrown hairs! Shaving can aggravate skin issues you might be prone to, causing razor bumps, uncomfortable itching, and ingrown hairs. Waxing reduces these concerns through the natural process of exfoliation, removing dirt and oil build up.

