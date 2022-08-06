Live on the Green’s 2022 Lineup to Include Cheryl Crow, Moon Taxi, Yola & More

Nashville’s Independent Radio, is proud to announce the most anticipated lineup in the history of Live On The Green. This year’s festival will take place Thursday September 1 – Monday, September 5, 2022. The festival will feature a rich mix of talent, including Sheryl Crow, COIN, Moon Taxi, Santigold, Yola, Arrested Development, Cautious Clay, Colony House, Devon Gilfillian and Jenny Lewis.

Also performing at this year’s festival are Nikki Lane, Patrick Droney, Ruby Amanfu, Stephen Day, The Wild Feathers, Danielle Ponder, Seratones, Strung Like A Horse, Susto, The 502s, Bre Kennedy, *repeat repeat, The Brummies, The Criticals, The Foxies, Daisha McBride, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, The Shindellas, The Watson Twins, Cecilia Castleman, LadyCouch, Los Colognes, Sweet Lizzy Project, Tayls and Phillip-Michael Scales.

Joining the 2022 lineup are Lightning 100’s Music City Mayhem champions Fulton Lee (2020), Nordista Freeze (2021) and Taylor Bickett (2022). These winners have garnered support from all over America, receiving tens of thousands of votes, and will now finally take their victory lap on the Live On The Green stage.

“Lightning 100 has been serving Nashville with the best independent radio in the country since we began in 1990,” said Lt. Dan Buckley, Program Director for Lightning 100. “Even with all we’ve done for the community, charities we’ve helped, local bands we’ve supported, and national bands we’ve broken, Live On The Green is what put us on the map in Music City. You won’t see billboards on the side of the road advertising our station because we’d rather spend that money on you! Party with us on the steps of City Hall in Public Square Park with our FREE music festival this Labor Day weekend!”

Live On The Green remains free and open to the public in 2022. Fans can elevate the festival experience by purchasing five-day premium packages including Reserved Seating, Lightning 100 Lounge, or VIP Plaza. These upgrades are available for purchase now at LiveOnTheGreen.com. Single day passes for all tiers on sale now.