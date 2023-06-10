Live in the Luxurious Primm Farms Community in This Transitional Home

Secure a home in the highly sought-after luxury home development Primm Farms. The award-winning builder Arnold Homes designed 8126 Boiling Springs Place in Brentwood, Tennessee, in a stunning transitional style that you can put your finishing touches on.

This new construction home is unique because it features a fully designed interior that is simply stunning. Here’s a look at the home’s best features.

Crisp, Clean Curb Appeal

From the renderings, you can see the crisp, clean lines this home features. While it uses natural exterior colors, they come together beautifully for incredible curb appeal. The use of stone around the entryway door helps highlight the moment you are welcomed home.

The landscaping plan is simple yet accents the home well to make the style and design come together for an incredible luxury home.

In the plans, there are 5,471 square feet of living space spread across 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms. You’ll get luxurious add-ons like a bonus room with a wet bar.

With a 3-car garage, the home has plenty of vehicle storage space or safe locations to store your favorite toys or boat. There’s ample room for additional guest parking outside, so you can easily host gatherings without worrying about guests parking on the beautifully manicured lawn.

Outdoor Entertainment Space

The outdoor entertainment space gets as much attention to detail as the indoor spaces. You’ll have everything you need to entertain without having to constantly go inside to grab things.

Relax in the pool after a long day or cool off with friends during your summer barbeques. Take advantage of the outdoor kitchen area to enjoy seamless entertaining.

Transition between the covered and uncovered spaces to catch some rays and not have to worry about applying sunscreen repeatedly. You’ll find two cozy alcoves at the back of the house perfect for enjoying the outdoors out of the sun.

For more relaxed evenings, head to the large outdoor porch. As fall sets in, light the outdoor fireplace for added comfort.

Incredible Primary Suite Features

The primary suite includes a luxurious spa-like bathroom. And with dual closets, you’ll have plenty of space for storing your clothes and accessories without the need for dividing the storage space.

A soaking tub invites you to stay and relax for a while after a busy day. And there’s plenty of countertop space with drawers below to accommodate getting ready for the day while keeping surfaces clean.

Location

You’ll be just minutes from Concord and River Parks with fast access to I-65. As far as luxury home sites go, there isn’t a better location in Brentwood than Primm Farms, which means these homes will move quickly and there are only two dozen total.

Susan Gregory of Parks Realty is the real estate agent for the development. To learn more about this homesite or future homesites that come available in Primm Farms, contact Susan at 615-207-5600 or gregorys@realtracs.com.