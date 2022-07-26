Livability Ranks Franklin as One of the Top 100 Places to Live in the U.S.

Livability released its 2022 top 100 places to live in the U.S. In the study, they examined more than 2,300 cities based on more than 50 data points with eight categories, measuring a city’s economic stability, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital and health care.

They noted since 2020, 42 percent of population has either moved or is considering moving as they focused this year’s study on mid-sized cities.

Only two Tennessee cities made the list, Franklin comes in at number 13 and Knoxville barely makes the list at 98.

In talking about Franklin, the study compares its downtown area to Gilmore Girls vibes with its boutiques, coffee shops, and eateries. But for why Franklin is one of the best places to live, it states, “It offers amazing job opportunities. This city is home to the headquarters of Community Health Systems and Nissan Americas and employers like Randstad and Schneider Electric. Plus, Franklin is big on community engagement. Residents are always finding ways to volunteer and help their neighbors.”

Five things they mentioned locals love- Landmark Booksellers, The Factory at Franklin, JJ’s Wine Bar, and The Franklin Farmers Market.

See the complete list below.