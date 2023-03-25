Little Richard Documentary to be Released in April



Little Richard lived his last days on Earth in Tennessee. At one point, the artist lived in the penthouse at the Hilton in downtown Nashville and often attended music events in Nashville.

Produced by Bungalow Media + Entertainment for CNN Films and HBO Max, in association with Rolling Stone Films, directed by Lisa Cortés’ LITTLE RICHARD: I AM EVERYTHING tells the story of Richard Penniman. There will be a one night only theater event in April followed by digital release on April 21st.

In interviews with family, musicians the film reveals how Richard created an art form for ultimate self-expression, yet what he gave to the world he was never able to give to himself.

“As Mick Jagger ruefully admits in the film, Little Richard did it first. First to wear mascara; first to strip his shirt off; first to play with gender norms. Little Richard, I Am Everything is as entertaining and thought-provoking as the man himself, and like Richard Penniman, aims to reshape the very culture from which it arises,” stated Director Lisa Cortes.