



Rock n roll legend Little Richard has died, reports Associated Press.

Richards was 87-years-old. Bill Sobel, Little Richard’s attorney for more than three decades, told the AP in an email that the musician died of bone cancer at a family home in Tullahoma, Tennessee.

Richards was known for hits like “Tutti Frutti,” “Good Golly Miss Molly,” and “Long Tall Sally” just to name a few. Richards was inducted into the inaugural Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

He was inducted into the Walk of Fame in Nashville back in 2008, he was also at one time a resident of Nashville. It was rumored he lived in the Penthouse Suite at the Hilton in downtown Nashville but never confirmed.

Nashville designer Manuel shared about Richards saying, “Another dear friend loss….Little Richard was one of the most gracious clients ever. I truly enjoyed clothing him throughout his career. He sparkled inside & out. I’m glad to call him a friend and family. I’m losing all my friends another to Rhinestone Heaven.”

Jerry Lee Lewis shared, “It is with a heavy heart that I ask for prayers for the family of my lifelong friend and fellow Rocker ‘Little Richard.’ He will live on always in my heart with his amazing talent and his friendship! He was one of a kind and I will miss him dearly. God Bless his family and fans. Rest In Peace, my friend. Love Eternally, Jerry Lee Lewis”



