Little League World Series: Nolensville Suffers Tough Loss Against Honolulu, to Play Thursday Night Against Texas

The Nolensville Little League team fell to Honolulu, HI (West Region) on Wednesday. But it’s not over yet! They play Pearland, Texas (Southwest Region) on Thursday at 6pm Central time. Visit the Little League World Series website.

Nolensville’s LLBWS Journey

Aug 24 – Nolensville played Honolulu, HI (West Region), lost 13-0

Aug 22 – Nolensville played Hagerstown, IN (Great Lakes region), winning 5-2

Aug 19 – Nolensville played Santa Clara, UT (Mountain region), winning 11-2

Aug 17 – Nolensville played Middleborough, MA (New England region), winning 5-3

Nolensville Little League captured the Southeast Region championship banner after winning four straight games and outscoring opponents 28-5 along the way. Led by experienced coach Randy Huth, who has brought a team to the Southeast Region tournament three out of the last five years, Nolensville Little League is building on their momentum as they make Tennessee’s 10th appearance in the LLBWS.

This is Nolensville’s second year in a row making it to the LLBWS. The team is comprised of 11 and 12-year olds from Nolensville, Franklin and Brentwood.

The Little League World Series comprises 20 teams from across the world – 10 from the U.S. and 10 international. The series began on Wednesday, August 17th and runs through August 28.

This is the 75th anniversary of the Little League World Series, which started in 1947. This year’s tournament is the largest ever hosted with a total of 20 teams competing. International teams are also joining the tournament for the first time since 2019.