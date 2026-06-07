Little Debbie Mocha Swiss Rolls Bring a Coffee Twist to a Classic Snack Cake

Little Debbie is adding a coffee-chocolate spin to one of its most iconic treats. McKee Foods announced that Little Debbie Mocha Swiss Rolls will begin rolling out to grocery stores and supermarkets nationwide on June 7, 2026, giving fans of the original Swiss Roll a brand-new flavor to reach for. More Eat & Drink News

What Are Little Debbie Mocha Swiss Rolls?

The new Mocha Swiss Roll starts with the same soft chocolate cake that has made the original a lunchbox staple for decades. Inside, you’ll find a smooth mocha-flavored creme layered throughout the roll, and the whole thing is finished with a rich fudge coating. The result is a snack that blends familiar chocolate flavors with a distinct coffee note.

How Do the New Mocha Swiss Rolls Compare to the Original?

The classic Little Debbie Swiss Roll has long been a go-to for chocolate lovers, and the Mocha version keeps all the elements fans already love. The soft, moist cake base and fudge coating remain unchanged — the mocha creme is the key addition that sets this new variety apart. Think of it as the same treat you grew up with, just with a coffee shop twist.

Where Can You Buy Little Debbie Mocha Swiss Rolls?

Little Debbie Mocha Swiss Rolls are available at leading grocery stores and supermarkets across the country. If you’re not sure which stores near you carry them, the snack finder tool at LittleDebbie.com can help you locate them by zip code. They’ll be stocked in the snack cake aisle alongside other Little Debbie products.

How Are the Mocha Swiss Rolls Packaged?

Each Mocha Swiss Roll comes individually wrapped in twin-packs, making them easy to toss in a bag for a quick snack on the go, an afternoon pick-me-up, or a late-night treat. The packaging is consistent with the rest of the Little Debbie lineup and should be easy to spot in the snack aisle.

Who Makes Little Debbie Snack Cakes?

Little Debbie is a brand owned by McKee Foods, a family-owned bakery company headquartered in Collegedale, Tennessee. McKee Foods has been producing Little Debbie snack cakes since 1960, and the Swiss Roll has been among the brand’s most recognized products throughout that history. Learn more at LittleDebbie.com.

Source: Little Debbie