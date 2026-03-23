Little Caesars Launches Four-N-One Stix

Little Caesars is expanding its menu with the nationwide launch of Four-N-One Stix, a new shareable breadstick product available starting March 23, 2026. Priced at $7.99 and offered as a Hot-N-Ready® product, Four-N-One Stix brings variety and value to the snacking category with four distinct flavors in a single box.

What Are Little Caesars Four-N-One Stix?

Four-N-One Stix are 16 dippable breadsticks served in four flavors — cheese, pepperoni, jalapeño, and bacon — presented in a pizza-sized box and paired with Crazy Sauce®. The product is designed to sit at the intersection of pizza, appetizers, and snacks, offering a flexible option for group hangouts, family nights, and casual get-togethers.

How Much Do Four-N-One Stix Cost and When Are They Available?

Four-N-One Stix are priced at $7.99 and available as a Hot-N-Ready® item daily from 4–8 p.m. at participating Little Caesars locations. The product is available for a limited time beginning March 23, 2026.

Where Can You Order Little Caesars Four-N-One Stix?

Guests can order Four-N-One Stix in-store at participating locations or online through the Little Caesars app and website.

What Flavors Come in the Four-N-One Stix Box?

Each order includes 16 breadsticks divided into four flavors:

Cheese

Pepperoni

Jalapeño

Bacon

All four flavors are served alongside Crazy Sauce® for dipping.

Source: Little Caesars

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