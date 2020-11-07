Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman Hosts Book Signing Nov 7

Kimberly Schlapman, a member of the country band Little Big Town, has released her first children’s book called “A Dolly for Christmas” and will host a book signing today, November 7th, at Small Town Charm Boutique, 7177 Nolensville Road, Nolensville. Also, on November 22, there will be a ticketed storytime event at White’s Mercantile in downtown Franklin, find more information here.

“A Dolly for Christmas,” the book tells a true Christmas story of when her family became whole.

In the book’s description, it says, “All Daisy wants for Christmas is a little brother or sister. Her parents have tried everything to make her dream come true, but nothing is working. So Daisy takes matters into her own hands, praying every day and writing a letter to Santa Claus about her one and only wish. Daisy’s parents are touched by her strong belief and grateful for her help, but as they explain, sometimes you have to wait. God will give you the perfect gift when the time is right.”

Daisy is the eldest daughter of the Schlapman’s who wanted a baby sister or brother and in 2017, the couple was able to adopt Dolly Grace. Schlapman told People Magazine, “One day, her prayers and her dreams were answered in the most incredible way. She now has a baby sister that she loves more than life.”

The book was released on October 6th and is available to order now at Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Barnes and Noble.