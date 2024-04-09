Little Big Town Announces ‘Take Me Home’ Tour Stopping at Bridgestone Arena

Celebrating their 25th anniversary as one of country music’s most successful groups, multi-platinum GRAMMY® Award-winning Little Big Town – comprised of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook – joined forces with longtime friends and collaborators Sugarland at the CMT Music Awards to deliver a stunning world premiere performance of their new song “Take Me Home.” The two powerhouse groups are also set to embark on a U.S. tour titled Take Me Home Tour. The tour will stop at Bridgestone Arena on December 13.

Little Big Town and Sugarland’s rendition of “Take Me Home”, originally written and released by Phil Collins in 1985, gives the song a fresh new meaning but leaves us with a familiar longing. The performance served as a monumental homecoming for the two country music giants as they last shared the CMTMA stage in 2008 for a rousing rendition of “Life In A Northern Town.”

“Last night felt like a real homecoming for us and a full circle moment. When we toured with Sugarland last, we would all be backstage harmonizing different cover songs to try and surprise the audience every night. There’s something about this song that feels so nostalgic of that time. It really is like coming home,” says Little Big Town in a release. “The Take Me Home tour feels like a celebration of being a band for 25 years and we’re so excited to throw this party with our great friends Sugarland. We’ll both be playing all our biggest hits and then some. Can’t wait to see everyone!”

Special guests for the tour will be Sugarland and The Castellows.Various ticket pre-sales for the Take Me Home Tour will run throughout the week, ahead of the general sale beginning on Friday, April 12 at 10am local time at www.littlebigtown.com.

