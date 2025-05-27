Listerhill Celebrates One Year In Spring Hill

On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, Listerhill Credit Union proudly marked its one-year anniversary in Spring Hill with a community-focused event highlighting growth, partnership, and giving back to local education.

The celebration featured member testimonials and remarks from community representatives. In addition to the dozens of contributions Listerhill has already made to the community throughout the year, the credit union celebrated its impact by providing special contributions to Spring Hill Elementary and Spring Hill Public Library.

It was a celebration not only of Listerhill’s growth in the area but also of its deepening connection with the community, according to Listerhill Chief Operations Strategist Alanna Sullivan.

Sullivan opened the one-year ceremony by stating, “Today marks an important milestone in our journey – one year of service, growth, and connection. Over the past year, we’ve had the privilege to become part of this community, not just as a financial institution, but as a trusted neighbor and partner. We have been inspired by the people and partnerships that have defined our experience here. This branch reflects our long-term commitment to making a difference – by valuing people over profit.”

Sullivan continued, “As we move forward, our focus remains on growth for our members and for the community. We are excited for the opportunities ahead to innovate, strengthen our partnerships, and ensure that we continue to meet the evolving needs of those we serve.”

Isaac Siddiqui, Spring Hill Branch Manager, continued the ceremony stating that it has been an incredible year since Listerhill first opened the doors. Siddiqui said, “We’ve had the privilege of getting to know so many of you, helping with your financial needs, and being a part of this wonderful community. It’s been truly rewarding to see how we have been able to make a difference, whether it’s through supporting local events, helping families with their financial goals, or just being here when you need us.”

“We are excited to keep growing with you, and we will continue to strive and uplift our community”, added Siddiqui.

As part of the celebration, Listerhill presented two surprise contributions totaling $17,000, with $10,000 presented to Spring Hill Elementary School and $7,000 to the Spring Hill Public Library.

“We are thrilled to receive support from Listerhill,” said Spring Hill Library Director Dana Juriew. “It’s inspiring to partner with an organization that shares our vision for community enrichment.”

Dr. Renata Powell, Principal of Spring Hill Elementary School, expressed appreciation for the continued partnership by stating, “Listerhill’s generosity and genuine investment in our students’ success has made a real difference.”

“This support helps us create more opportunities for learning and growth, and we are incredibly grateful,” added Powell.

