List of Week 7 Football Games Canceled Due to COVID-19

Due to COVID-19, several Williamson County high schools have canceled their Oct 2 football game.
Here is a list of canceled games. We will update this list if more games are canceled.
1Independence vs Brentwood
*Brentwood will play Oakland
Tuesday, Sept 29, Independence High School announced a campus closure for the remainder of the week due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases and the number of students and staff quarantining due to contact tracing. This included canceling football practices and the upcoming game against Brentwood. The game will be rescheduled. Meanwhile, Brentwood will play Oakland Friday, Oct 2.
Students are expected to return to campus on Monday, October 5. Read more.
2Page vs Summit
Wednesday, Page High School announced a campus closure for Oct 1 and 2 due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases and number of students and staff in quarantine due to contact tracing. On Thursday, Page High Principal Katie Hill tweeted that Friday’s football game against Summit is canceled.
Due to the impact of COVID, Friday’s football game against Summit has been cancelled.
— Katie Hill (@wcsPHSkh) October 1, 2020
3Nolensville vs Tullahoma
Wednesday, Nolensville High Principal Bill Harlin tweeted that the Nolensville Knights will not play their away game against Tullahoma.
Due to the impact of Covid, we are rescheduling our away football game with Tullahoma to Oct. 23. More details on rescheduling homecoming events are coming soon.
— Bill Harlin (@wcsNHSbh) September 30, 2020