List of Week 7 Football Games Canceled Due to COVID-19

1 Independence vs Brentwood

*Brentwood will play Oakland

Tuesday, Sept 29, Independence High School announced a campus closure for the remainder of the week due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases and the number of students and staff quarantining due to contact tracing. This included canceling football practices and the upcoming game against Brentwood. The game will be rescheduled. Meanwhile, Brentwood will play Oakland Friday, Oct 2.

Students are expected to return to campus on Monday, October 5. Read more.