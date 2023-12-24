List of Stores Open on Christmas Eve

By
Donna Vissman
-
canva

We know some of you like the stress of shopping at the very last minute on Christmas Eve, and others may have overlooked that one gift you had on your list but failed to purchase.

Others may be planning a meal, and need to know when the grocery stores are open. Here’s a list of stores open on Christmas Eve 2023.

7-Eleven
Big Lots – 7 am – 7pm
Barnes & Noble – 8 am – 6 pm
Costco – 8:30 am – 5 pm
Dollar General (hours vary by location)
Dunkin’ (hours vary by location)
Home Depot – 6 am to 5 pm
HomeGoods – 7 am – 6 pm
JCPenney – 9 am – 6 pm
Kohl’s – 8 am – 6 pm
Macy’s – 8 am-7 pm
Marshalls -7 am – 6 pm
Michael’s – 7 am – 6 pm
Nordstrom – 9 am – 5 pm
Petco – 9 am – 7 pm
PetSmart – 9 am – 6 pm
Sam’s Club -10 am – 6 pm
TJ Maxx -7 am – 6 pm
Tractor Supply -7 am- 6 pm
Ulta Beauty -7 am -6 pm
Walgreens (hours vary by location, but all 24-hour locations will remain open 24-hours)
Walmart- 6 am -6 pm

Mall hours 

CoolSprings Galleria – 9 am – 5 pm
Opry Mills – 10 am – 6 pm
The Mall at Green Hills – 10 am – 6 pm
Tanger Outlets Nashville – 8 am – 6 pm

Grocery Store hours 

Publix – 8 am – 7 pm
Trader Joe’s – 8 am – 9 pm
Aldi – 8 am – 4 pm
Fresh Market – 7 am –  7 p m
Kroger – 8 am – 9 pm
Whole Foods – 7 am – 7 pm

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.


