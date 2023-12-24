We know some of you like the stress of shopping at the very last minute on Christmas Eve, and others may have overlooked that one gift you had on your list but failed to purchase.

Others may be planning a meal, and need to know when the grocery stores are open. Here’s a list of stores open on Christmas Eve 2023.

7-Eleven

Big Lots – 7 am – 7pm

Barnes & Noble – 8 am – 6 pm

Costco – 8:30 am – 5 pm

Dollar General (hours vary by location)

Dunkin’ (hours vary by location)

Home Depot – 6 am to 5 pm

HomeGoods – 7 am – 6 pm

JCPenney – 9 am – 6 pm

Kohl’s – 8 am – 6 pm

Macy’s – 8 am-7 pm

Marshalls -7 am – 6 pm

Michael’s – 7 am – 6 pm

Nordstrom – 9 am – 5 pm

Petco – 9 am – 7 pm

PetSmart – 9 am – 6 pm

Sam’s Club -10 am – 6 pm

TJ Maxx -7 am – 6 pm

Tractor Supply -7 am- 6 pm

Ulta Beauty -7 am -6 pm

Walgreens (hours vary by location, but all 24-hour locations will remain open 24-hours)

Walmart- 6 am -6 pm

Mall hours

CoolSprings Galleria – 9 am – 5 pm

Opry Mills – 10 am – 6 pm

The Mall at Green Hills – 10 am – 6 pm

Tanger Outlets Nashville – 8 am – 6 pm

Grocery Store hours

Publix – 8 am – 7 pm

Trader Joe’s – 8 am – 9 pm

Aldi – 8 am – 4 pm

Fresh Market – 7 am – 7 p m

Kroger – 8 am – 9 pm

Whole Foods – 7 am – 7 pm