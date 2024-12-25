List of Stores Open on Christmas Day

Most major stores are closed on Christmas Day. If you need that one emergency item, here are a few places that will be open.
- 7-Eleven: While exact hours of operation may differ from location to location, most 7-Eleven stores are usually open 24/7 — including Christmas!
- CVS: Many CVS Pharmacy locations will be open on Christmas, but some may be closed or have reduced hours. It’s a good idea to call ahead.
- Starbucks: Many Starbucks locations are open on Christmas, but store hours vary by location, and stores may occasionally adjust their hours. A safe bet is to confirm hours ahead of time using the Starbucks app.
- Walgreens: Most Walgreens stores will be open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The 24-hour Walgreens locations and 24-hour pharmacies will remain open.
