CoolSprings Galleria opened on Friday, May 1 to the public with limited hours of 11 am – 7 pm Monday – Saturday and Sunday noon – 6 pm.
Although the mall opened its doors, not all retailers inside the mall have opened at this time. Below is a list of retailers currently open.
- Altar’d State | 615.933.4200
- Aveda | 615.614.8334
- Belk | 12pm – 6pm Monday through Sunday | 615.771.3200
- Buckle | 615.771.8592
- Charlotte Russe | 615.771.1962
- Champs Sports | 615.771.1235
- Cheaters Too | 415.252.8262
- Club Champion | 888.340.7820
- College Station | 615.771.6060
- Dillard’s | 615.771.7101
- Dry Goods | 615.814.0146
- Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs | 615.771.8588
- Finishline | 615.771.0413
- Foot Locker | 615.771.7517
- francesca’s Collections | 615.771.9267
- Happy Backyards | 615.595.5565
- Hollie Ray Boutique | 615.887.9251
- Hollister California | 615.771.2986
- Journeys | 615.771.7502
- Journeys Kidz | 615.778.0692
- Macy’s | 11am -7pm Monday through Sunday | 615.771.2100
- Parker Shoes | 615.771.7348
- Pandora | 615.771.7734
- Pottery Barn | 615.771.0166
- Rack Room Shoes | 615.778.9612
- Shades Sunglasses and Casual Apparel | 615.239.1398
- Shi by Journeys | 615.771.4014
- Shoe MGK
- sleep number by Select Comfort | 615.771.3090
- Socks and Soles | 615.614.3211
- Underground Prints
- Williams-Sonoma | 615.771.0427
Learn more about the Galleria’s response to COVID-19 here.
