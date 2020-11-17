List of Stores Closed on Thanksgiving 2020

Thanksgiving Day is Thursday, November 26. Many shopping establishments have decided to close on Thanksgiving.
Here is the list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. We will update it as more retailers make their decision whether to open or close on Thanksgiving Day.
- CoolSprings Galleria
- Opry Mills
- Best Buy
- Costco
- DICK’S Sporting Goods
- GameStop
- Home Depot
- Kohl’s
- Macy’s
- Office Depot
- REI- will also be closed on Black Friday
- Target
- Ulta
- Walmart
- Sam’s Club
- Williams-Sonoma
- Old Navy