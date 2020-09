List of Roads Impacted by Storms – September 13

Williamson County Emergency Management has an up-to-date storm impact page on their website.

The site will be updated throughout the severe weather event this evening with updated information on road impacts, facility impacts, and press releases as needed. An additional column has been added to the road impact list to indicate the problem on the roadway. Please note that roadways can reopen and close quickly, so there may be a delay in a roadway being taken off the list once it has been reopened.

Impacted Roads, as of Sept. 13, 10:30am

Waller Road / Concord Pass Flooded Roadway

Nolensville Rd / Old Clovercroft Rd Flooded Roadway

Stonebrook Blvd Flooded Roadway

Del Rio Pike Flooded Roadway

Bluff Road / Stonebluff Dr Flooded Roadway

Rocky Fork Rd / Rocky Springs Rd Flooded Roadway

Old Nashville Rd Blocked Roadway/Roadway Hazard

Sanford Rd Blocked Roadway/Roadway Hazard

Duplex Rd / Miles Johnson Pkwy Flooded Roadway

Old Kedron / Mclemore Pkwy Flooded Roadway

Nolensville Rd / Big Oak Ln Flooded Roadway

Harpers Mill Dr Flooded Roadway

Mallory Ln N / Liberty Pike Roadway Hazard

Grace Point Ln Roadway Hazard

I65 S / McEwen Dr Flooded Roadway

York Road / Nolensville Road Roadway Hazard

Baronswood Dr / Kidd Rd Flooded Roadway

Deer Ridge Rd Blocked Roadway

Sunset Rd / Nolensville Rd Flooded Roadway

Miles Johnson Pkwy / Duplex Rd Flooded Roadway

Summerlyn Dr / Nolensville Rd Flooded Roadway

Wilson Pike / Burke Hollow Rd Flooded Roadway

McFarlin Rd / Fly Rd Flooded Roadway

Kedron Pkwy / Main St Flooded Roadway

Mccutcheon Creek Ln Flooded Roadway

Nolensville Rd / Oldham Dr Flooded Roadway

Burkitt Rd / Nolensville Rd Flooded Roadway

Beechcroft Rd / Dr Robertson Rd Roadway Hazard

You can find Williamson County Emergency Management on Twitter – @WCTNEMA or on Facebook.

Before You Head Out