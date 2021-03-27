List of Roads Impacted by Severe Weather – March 27

Williamson County Emergency Management is keeping up with all the roads that are impacted due to the storm on their website. We are also sharing their list of impacted roads below.

The site will be updated throughout the severe weather event this evening with updated information on road impacts, facility impacts, and press releases as needed. An additional column has been added to the road impact list to indicate the problem on the roadway. Please note that roadways can reopen and close quickly, so there may be a delay in a roadway being taken off the list once it has been reopened.

Here is a list of impacted roads, as of March 27 at 12:13pm

Floyd Rd / Bailey Rd Flooded
Southall Rd / Old Hillsboro Rd Flooded
Floyd Rd/ Old Hillsboro Rd Flooded
Cleburne Rd / Beechcroft Rd Flooded
Old Kedron Rd / Miles Johnson Pkwy Flooded
 Patton Rd / Horton Hwy Flooded
Rice Rd / Derryberry Ln Flooded
Del Rio Pike / Cotton Ln Flooded
Boyd Mill Pike / Blazer Rd Flooded
11th Ave N / Glass Ln Flooded
Port Royal Rd Flooded
 Bellenfant Rd Flooded

 

