List of Roads Impacted by Severe Weather – March 27

Williamson County Emergency Management is keeping up with all the roads that are impacted due to the storm on their website. We are also sharing their list of impacted roads below.
The site will be updated throughout the severe weather event this evening with updated information on road impacts, facility impacts, and press releases as needed. An additional column has been added to the road impact list to indicate the problem on the roadway. Please note that roadways can reopen and close quickly, so there may be a delay in a roadway being taken off the list once it has been reopened.
Here is a list of impacted roads, as of March 27 at 12:13pm
|Floyd Rd / Bailey Rd
|Flooded
|Southall Rd / Old Hillsboro Rd
|Flooded
|Floyd Rd/ Old Hillsboro Rd
|Flooded
|Cleburne Rd / Beechcroft Rd
|Flooded
|Old Kedron Rd / Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Flooded
|Patton Rd / Horton Hwy
|Flooded
|Rice Rd / Derryberry Ln
|Flooded
|Del Rio Pike / Cotton Ln
|Flooded
|Boyd Mill Pike / Blazer Rd
|Flooded
|11th Ave N / Glass Ln
|Flooded
|Port Royal Rd
|Flooded
|Bellenfant Rd
|Flooded
Before You Head Out
- Check our Traffic Page for traffic conditions in your area
- Check our Weather Page to see a live radar.
