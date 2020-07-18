List of National Retailers Requiring Masks

Recently, many national retailers have issued statements that they will now require customers to wear face masks or coverings when shopping in their stores.
1Best Buy
Best Buy is requiring all customers to wear a face mask beginning July 15 due to concerns of the spread of COVID-19. Read More.
2Walmart & Sam’s Club
Starting Monday, July 20, customers at Walmart and Sam’s Club will be required to wear face covers when shopping in the stores. Read More.
3Kroger
Starting July 22, Kroger will require all customers in all of its locations to wear a mask when shopping. Read More.
4Target
Target has joined the growing list of retailers that require customers to wear masks, effective August 1. Read More.
5Publix
Beginning July 21, Publix customers are required to use face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix store. Read More.
6Home Depot & Lowe’s
The Home Depot and Lowe’s announced Friday that customers will be required to wear masks or other facial coverings while inside its stores. Read More.
7Starbucks
As of July 15, Starbucks requires customers to wear face masks when inside their stores. Read More.
8Kohl’s
Beginning Monday, July 20, Kohl’s will require all customers to wear a face covering while shopping in its stores. Read More.
9Costco
Effective May 4, all Costco members and guests must wear a mask or face covering that covers the mouth and nose at all times while at Costco. Read More.
10CVS
CVS announces the company is requiring all customers to wear face coverings when entering any of its stores throughout the country effective Monday, July 20. Read More.
11ALDI
ALDI announced that, effective July 27, face coverings will be required to enter ALDI stores. Read More.