List of National Retailers Requiring Masks

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Recently, many national retailers have issued statements that they will now require customers to wear face masks or coverings when shopping in their stores.

Best Buy
photo from Best Buy website

1Best Buy

Best Buy is requiring all customers to wear a face mask beginning July 15 due to concerns of the spread of COVID-19. Read More.

Walmart and Sam’s Club Require Shoppers to Wear Face Coverings
Photo: walmart.com

2Walmart & Sam’s Club

Starting Monday, July 20, customers at Walmart and Sam’s Club will be required to wear face covers when shopping in the stores. Read More.

Kroger Face Mask Sign

3Kroger

Starting July 22, Kroger will require all customers in all of its locations to wear a mask when shopping. Read More.

target
Photo by Target

4Target

Target has joined the growing list of retailers that require customers to wear masks, effective August 1. Read More.

Publix
credit-Facebook

5Publix

Beginning July 21, Publix customers are required to use face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix store. Read More.

home depot requiring masks
Photo: homedepot.com

6Home Depot & Lowe’s

The Home Depot and Lowe’s announced Friday that customers will be required to wear masks or other facial coverings while inside its stores. Read More.

Starbucks
photo from Starbucks website

7Starbucks

As of July 15, Starbucks requires customers to wear face masks when inside their stores. Read More.

Kohl's logo
Photo: Kohl’s Facebook

8Kohl’s

Beginning Monday, July 20, Kohl’s will require all customers to wear a face covering while shopping in its stores. Read More.

costco
Photo by Costco

9Costco

Effective May 4, all Costco members and guests must wear a mask or face covering that covers the mouth and nose at all times while at Costco. Read More.

cvs requiring masks
Photo: @cvspharmacy Twitter

10CVS

CVS announces the company is requiring all customers to wear face coverings when entering any of its stores throughout the country effective Monday, July 20. Read More.

ALDI
Photo: ALDI Facebook Page

11ALDI

ALDI announced that, effective July 27, face coverings will be required to enter ALDI stores. Read More.

Avatar
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

