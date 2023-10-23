List of More Retailers Expected to Open at Tanger Outlets Nashville

Tanger Outlets Nashville will open on Friday, October 27th.
Located just off I-24 in the Century Farms development, at 4060 Cane Ridge Parkway, the open-air shopping center will offer 290,000 square feet of shopping and dining across seven retail buildings and an industry-leading community space for programming and activations.
Here are previously announced stores that will open.
- Merrell Shoes
- Prince’s Hot Chicken
- Shake Shack
- TailGate Brewery
- Crumbl Cookies
- Red Bicycle Coffee
- Eggspectation
- Ariat
- Joe’s Jeans
- Neighborhood Goods
- Summersalt
- Roller Rabbit
- Robert Graham
- UGG
- Huk
- Ulta Beauty
- Coach
- Michael Kors
- Vera Bradley
- Fossil
- Sunglass Hut
- Oakley
- Nike
- Under Armour
- Puma
- adidas
- Journeys
- Polo Ralph Lauren
- Banana Republic
- J.Crew
- Victoria’s Secret
- vineyard vines
- Pottery Barn
- ZWILLING
- J.A. Henckels
- Kuhn Rikon
On Tanger Nashville’s website, there is a listing of more stores expected to open, although we do not have an open date for these stores.
- American Eagle
- Bath & Body Works
- Carter’s Babies and Kids
- Claire’s
- Crocs
- Columbia
- Express Factory Outlet
- Gap
- Guess
- Hollie Ray
- Hot Topic
- Levi’s
- Lids
- Mountain High Outfitter
- Old Navy
- Palmetto Moon
- Perfumania
- Simply Southern
