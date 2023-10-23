List of More Retailers Expected to Open at Tanger Outlets Nashville

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of Tanger Outlet

Tanger Outlets Nashville will open on Friday, October 27th.

Located just off I-24 in the Century Farms development, at 4060 Cane Ridge Parkway, the open-air shopping center will offer 290,000 square feet of shopping and dining across seven retail buildings and an industry-leading community space for programming and activations.

Here are previously announced stores that will open.

  • Merrell Shoes
  • Prince’s Hot Chicken
  • Shake Shack
  • TailGate Brewery
  • Crumbl Cookies
  • Red Bicycle Coffee
  • Eggspectation
  • Ariat
  • Joe’s Jeans
  • Neighborhood Goods
  • Summersalt
  • Roller Rabbit
  • Robert Graham
  • UGG
  • Huk
  • Ulta Beauty
  • Coach
  • Michael Kors
  • Vera Bradley
  • Fossil
  • Sunglass Hut
  • Oakley
  • Nike
  • Under Armour
  • Puma
  • adidas
  • Journeys
  • Polo Ralph Lauren
  • Banana Republic
  • J.Crew
  • Victoria’s Secret
  • vineyard vines
  • Pottery Barn
  • ZWILLING
  • J.A. Henckels
  • Kuhn Rikon

On Tanger Nashville’s website, there is a listing of more stores expected to open, although we do not have an open date for these stores.

  • American Eagle
  • Bath & Body Works
  • Carter’s Babies and Kids
  • Claire’s
  • Crocs
  • Columbia
  • Express Factory Outlet
  • Gap
  • Guess
  • Hollie Ray
  • Hot Topic
  • Levi’s
  • Lids
  • Mountain High Outfitter
  • Old Navy
  • Palmetto Moon
  • Perfumania
  • Simply Southern
  • Vineyard Vines
  • Victoria’s Secret

