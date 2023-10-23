List of More Retailers Expected to Open at Tanger Outlets Nashville

Tanger Outlets Nashville will open on Friday, October 27th.

Located just off I-24 in the Century Farms development, at 4060 Cane Ridge Parkway, the open-air shopping center will offer 290,000 square feet of shopping and dining across seven retail buildings and an industry-leading community space for programming and activations.

Here are previously announced stores that will open.

Merrell Shoes

Prince’s Hot Chicken

Shake Shack

TailGate Brewery

Crumbl Cookies

Red Bicycle Coffee

Eggspectation

Ariat

Joe’s Jeans

Neighborhood Goods

Summersalt

Roller Rabbit

Robert Graham

UGG

Huk

Ulta Beauty

Coach

Michael Kors

Vera Bradley

Fossil

Sunglass Hut

Oakley

Nike

Under Armour

Puma

adidas

Journeys

Polo Ralph Lauren

Banana Republic

J.Crew

Victoria’s Secret

vineyard vines

Pottery Barn

ZWILLING

J.A. Henckels

Kuhn Rikon

On Tanger Nashville’s website, there is a listing of more stores expected to open, although we do not have an open date for these stores.

American Eagle

Bath & Body Works

Carter’s Babies and Kids

Claire’s

Crocs

Columbia

Express Factory Outlet

Gap

Guess

Hollie Ray

Hot Topic

Levi’s

Lids

Mountain High Outfitter

Old Navy

Palmetto Moon

Perfumania

Simply Southern

