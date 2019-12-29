The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency is monitoring storm impacts throughout Williamson County. They have compiled a list of impacted roads.

As of 7:30pm Dec 29, the list of closed roads are:

Mallory Lane

Duplex Road

Wilson Pike and Clovercroft Road

Waller Road

Old Kedron Rd

McCutcheon Creek Lane

*Old Kedron Rd from McCutcheon Creek Ln to Kedron Rd will be shut down due to high water

Miles Johnson Road

Burberry Glen Blvd

Brittain Lane / Nolensville Road

Williamson County Emergency Management will continue to update their list HERE.

If you are in an emergency, please dial 9-1-1.