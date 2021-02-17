List of County Services Open & Closed for Feb 19, 2021

County Buildings/Services That Are Closed for Feb 19

All Williamson County Government Offices

Parks and Recreation,

W. C. Landfill

All convenience centers

Williamson County Animal Center

The Animal Center will be closed through Sunday, February 21. If you are interested in adopting, you can meet all of adoptable pets by visiting adoptwcac.org. Adoption applications can be found online at https://www.shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/WCAC/Dog. The facility will reopen for in-person adoptions on Monday, 2/22/21, at 10:00 a.m. If you have an animal-related emergency, please call our after-hours number at 615-790-5550.

The Election Commission remains closed. For information regarding the upcoming the upcoming May 4, 2021, City of Brentwood Municipal election, you may contact Chad Gray, Administrator of Elections, at 615-282-1806 or by email at [email protected]

Williamson County Health Department vaccine administration and COVID-19 testing are CANCELED tomorrow, Feb, 18th. The public information line will also be closed.

County Services That Are Open for Feb 19



The Register of Deeds Office will be open regular hours, 8:00 am-4:30 pm on February 18, 2021.

The Judicial Center will be closed for any in-person General Sessions or Circuit/Chancery Courts. Any previously scheduled virtual hearings will proceed.

Juvenile Court hearings which were to be held virtually will proceed to be held as previously scheduled.

“We continue to express our gratitude to all first responders, law enforcement, emergency medical, public safety, emergency management and state and local road personnel for their 24/7 dedication to our residents,” states the Mayor Anderson’s office.