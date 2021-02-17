List of County Services Open & Closed for Feb 18, 2021

County Buildings/Services That Are Closed for Feb 18

All Williamson County Government Offices

Parks and Recreation,

W. C. Landfill

All convenience centers

Williamson County Animal Center

The status of County Government Offices resuming schedule on Friday, February 19, 2021, will be determined on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

County Services That Are Open for Feb 18



The Register of Deeds Office will be open regular hours, 8:00 am-4:30 pm on February 18, 2021.

The Judicial Center will be closed for any in-person General Sessions or Circuit/Chancery Courts. Any previously scheduled virtual hearings will proceed.

Juvenile Court hearings which were to be held virtually will proceed to be held as previously scheduled.

Election Commission Office: Information concerning the issuing or filing of a qualifying petition for the upcoming May 4, 2021, City Of Brentwood Municipal Election should contact 615-282-1806 for an appointment or related service. The qualifying deadline is Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 12:00 noon prevailing time, for any person seeking election to the office of City Commission.

“We continue to express our gratitude to all first responders, law enforcement, emergency medical, public safety, emergency management and state and local road personnel for their 24/7 dedication to our residents,” states the Mayor Anderson’s office.