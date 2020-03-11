1 Music City Irish Fest

The Music City Irish Fest scheduled to take place this weekend in Nashville has been canceled.

A statement released from King Hospital Group and local organizers shared that due to damage from the tornado in and around Bicentennial Park along with issues of safety for crowds, the festival will be canceled.

“Power grid outages, structural damage to nearby buildings and storm debris are not conducive to a safe and fun festival ground,” states event organizer Michael King.

All purchased tickets are in the process of being refunded. At this time, there are no plans to reschedule the event this year.

Irish Fest merchandise along with #TN Strong bracelets are now on sale at https://www.musiccityirishfest.com/ with proceeds going to Middle Tennessee Disaster Relief.