Due to last week’s tornadoes that swept through Middle Tennessee and the rising concern of coronavirus (COVID-19), some local events have been canceled or postponed. Here is a running list that we will update as more canceled or postponed events are announced. If you are an event organizer and you would like us to include your event on our list, please email info@williamsonsource.com.
1Music City Irish Fest
The Music City Irish Fest scheduled to take place this weekend in Nashville has been canceled.
A statement released from King Hospital Group and local organizers shared that due to damage from the tornado in and around Bicentennial Park along with issues of safety for crowds, the festival will be canceled.
“Power grid outages, structural damage to nearby buildings and storm debris are not conducive to a safe and fun festival ground,” states event organizer Michael King.
All purchased tickets are in the process of being refunded. At this time, there are no plans to reschedule the event this year.
Irish Fest merchandise along with #TN Strong bracelets are now on sale at https://www.musiccityirishfest.com/ with proceeds going to Middle Tennessee Disaster Relief.
2Tin Pan South
Songwriting festival Tin Pan South, originally planned for later this month, has been rescheduled.
Tin Pan South was scheduled to take place Tuesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 28 with events across 10 venues in Nashville.
Tin Pan South posted the following on their website:
After heavy consideration, in light of the tornado this week as well as growing health concerns over the Coronavirus, we have decided to reschedule Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival to later this year, in the Summer,” said NSAI Executive Director Bart Herbison. “We feel this is the responsible decision, and it is supported by Tin Pan venues and sponsors involved in the festival. We want to thank everyone who had planned to participate in or attend the festival and appreciate the support in rescheduling it.
It is possible that several of the venues will move forward with the previously scheduled events, this will be decided between the venues and participants and it is likely that several events will now be modified to benefit tornado relief efforts.
Ticket holders to Tin Pan South or those registered for Tin Pan South Songwriting seminar can request a refund or transfer to the new date when announced. Refunds can be requested at refunds@nashvillesongwriters.com.
3Pearl Jam at Bridgestone Arena
The band was scheduled to play at Bridgestone Arena on April 2. A statement was released by the band explaining they would reschedule the first leg of their tour for a later date. At this time, no other events have been canceled or rescheduled at Bridgestone.
As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate. Our kids’ schools have closed along with universities and businesses. It’s been brutal and it’s gonna get worse before it gets better.
So we are being told that being part of large gatherings is high on the list of things to avoid as this global health crisis is now beginning to affect all of our lives.
Unfortunately, communing in large groups is a huge part of what we do as a band and the tour we’ve been busy planning for months is now in jeopardy…
We have and will always keep the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority.
So it is with deep frustration and regret that we are forced to make this most unfortunate of announcements…
This scheduled first leg of our PJ/Gigaton tour will need to be postponed and shows rescheduled for a later date.
4Nashville Sounds Host Vanderbilt Baseball
The Sounds regret to announce the March 17 Vanderbilt vs. Belmont game and March 24 Vanderbilt vs. Lipscomb game at First Horizon Park have been canceled due to damages sustained during the tornado last week. Full refunds will be issued.
5Special Olympics Tennessee
Special Olympics Tennessee is suspending all sports training, competitions, and other activities involving its athletes through March 31, 2020, at which time the situation will be reevaluated. This includes the State Basketball event scheduled for March 13-14, 2020 at Lipscomb University.
6TEDxNashville
Kaleigh Imbriale, executive director, TEDxNashville today announced: “In the wake of last week’s tornadoes and amidst growing health concerns over COVID-19, we have decided to postpone our annual TEDxNashville conference next week and reschedule the event for Sunday, May 17.”
The TEDxNashville conference, originally scheduled for March 20 and 21, is now scheduled for Sunday, May 17 from 1 – 6 p.m. at TPAC. Previously purchased tickets to the March event will be honored for the rescheduled date. Ticket holders can expect to receive an email from TPAC’s box office re: next steps.
Please let us know if your organization is canceling or rescheduling an event. We will continue to update this list.
7SE-YA Book Festival, Murfreesboro
The Southeastern Young Adult Book Festival (also known as SE-YA), which was scheduled to take place in Murfreesboro on the MTSU campus March 12 – 14 has canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
In a statement, SE-YA organizers write:
It is with heavy hearts and deep regrets that the Southeastern Young Adult Book Festival Board of Directors announce the cancellation of SE-YA Book Fest 2020. We are devastated to share this news with you as we know that this event is one that many authors, students, and fans look forward to each year. At this time, we feel that we are unable to provide the same quality experience that has been our calling card over the last four years amid the high volume of cancellations because of the many unknown factors and concerns related to COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
8Thai-Lao Food Fair, Murfreesboro
Amid concerns of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Thai-Lao Food Fair has canceled their upcoming event in Murfreesboro.
The Food Fair was expected to take place April 25 – 26.
Via Facebook, event organizers write, “We want everyone to be safe. We will announce on Facebook, if there will be one later on this year. Thank you very much on your supports. The temple￼ is open for your visit. ￼May everyone be safe and have good health.”