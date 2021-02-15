List of Businesses Closed Due to Inclement Weather

Several businesses and community facilities/services are closed due to inclement weather.

Here is a list that we will continue to update throughout the weather event.

Last updated: Monday, February 15, 9:25am

City of Franklin – Due to the hazardous weather conditions, sanitation services are suspended February 15.

– Due to the dangerous winter weather conditions across Middle Tennessee, Williamson Medical Center and Williamson Medical Group will be closing all clinics and canceling all outpatient and elective services Monday, February 15. This includes elective surgeries and procedures, outpatient imaging and outpatient lab draw stations.As always, WMC ER will remain open and emergency services will be fully operational so call 911 as you normally would. Williamson County Parks and Rec – Due to current and forecasted weather conditions, all Williamson County Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed Monday, February 15, 2021. For additional inclement weather updates visit www.wcparksandrec.com or call (615) 591-8524.

Franklin Transit is suspending services Feb. 15 due to expected inclement weather. The Franklin Transit-TMA office will also be closed.