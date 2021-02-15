List of Businesses Closed Due to Inclement Weather

Several businesses and community facilities/services are closed due to inclement weather.
Here is a list that we will continue to update throughout the weather event.
Know of a business that is closed today due to weather? Let us know at [email protected].
Last updated: Monday, February 15, 9:25am
- City of Franklin – Due to the hazardous weather conditions, sanitation services are suspended February 15.
- Williamson Medical Center/Williamson Medical Group Clinics – Due to the dangerous winter weather conditions across Middle Tennessee, Williamson Medical Center and Williamson Medical Group will be closing all clinics and canceling all outpatient and elective services Monday, February 15. This includes elective surgeries and procedures, outpatient imaging and outpatient lab draw stations.As always, WMC ER will remain open and emergency services will be fully operational so call 911 as you normally would.
- Williamson County Parks and Rec – Due to current and forecasted weather conditions, all Williamson County Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed Monday, February 15, 2021. For additional inclement weather updates visit www.wcparksandrec.com or call (615) 591-8524.
- Franklin Transit is suspending services Feb. 15 due to expected inclement weather. The Franklin Transit-TMA office will also be closed.
- The Williamson County Public Library System – closed Monday, February 15 due to inclement weather. Material due dates will be adjusted so that nothing is due on February 14-15, 2021.
- The Williamson County Parks and Rec Timberland Park and the Wilkins Branch Mountain Bike Park will be closed until further notice.
- CoolSprings Galleria is closed Feb. 15 due to weather. Stores with exterior entrances, restaurants, and department stores may have varying hours. It’s suggested to call ahead.
- Birdwell & Mutlack Dentistry is closed in Thompson’s Station Feb 15
- A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa in Franklin is closed Feb. 15.
- Herban Market in Franklin is closed Feb. 15.
- Nashville International Airport is reporting many flights have been canceled or delayed. Check with your airline before heading to the airport.
- Honest Coffee Roasters at The Factory in Franklin is closed until further notice due to the weather.
- Five Daughters Bakery at The Factory in Franklin is closed Feb. 15.
- Franklin Juice at The Factory in Franklin is closed Feb. 15.
- High Brow Coffee at Westhaven is closed Feb. 15.
- Kate & Lulu’s Kitchen at Westhaven is closed Feb 15.
- Franklin Bakehouse in downtown Franklin is closed Feb 15.
- Biscuit Love in downtown Franklin is closed, they hope to reopen on Wednesday.
- UPS Cool Springs store is closed today.
- J Alexander’s in Cool Springs is closed today.
- One-Stop Car Wash and Detail in Franklin is closed today.
- Costa Vida in Spring Hill is closed today.
- Birdie’s Breakfast in Nolensville is closed today.