Lisa Stewart to Bring Jazz Tribute to Fox & Locke

Acclaimed jazz singer Lisa Stewart brings her “Legends of Vocal Jazz Tribute” to Fox & Locke in Leiper’s Fork, TN, 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. The night will honor iconic jazz vocalists including Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Chet Baker, Julie London, Astrid Gilberto, and more. Joining Lisa is her all-star combo featuring pianist Melvin Macias, bassist Jack Aylor, drummer Ryan Brasley and trumpeter Michael Fair.

With her smooth, emotive vocals, Lisa breathes new life into standards like “You Don’t Know What Love Is” and “Cheek to Cheek,” inviting the audience to immerse themselves in the rich history of this timeless genre.

A native Mississippian, Lisa has a multifaceted career in music, film, and television. She was discovered while studying at Belmont University, leading to her signing with BNA and touring internationally. Lisa has appeared in films alongside Oscar winners and is a BMI award-winning songwriter.

Make plans now to experience Lisa Stewart’s “Legends of Vocal Jazz Tribute” as she moves the audience thorough the heart and soul of this original American art form. Tickets are available now at https://www.foxandlocke.com. Fox & Locke is located at 4142 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin.

