Lisa M. Carson Named “Ed Moody Award of Excellence” Recipient

This week, Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee (BGCMT) announced Lisa M. Carson as the recipient of the 11th “Ed Moody Award of Excellence.” Carson will accept the award at the 34th Annual Steak & Burger Dinner on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in Liberty Hall at the Factory of Franklin. BGCMT’s “Ed Moody Award of Excellence” honors the revered Williamson County businessman who helped establish the Franklin Clubhouse in 1989. Moody co-founded Moody Tire Co. after World War II with his brother, Tom, and dedicated his life to improving his beloved community. The award recognizes an individual or organization that has made a lasting impact on Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee and the Williamson County community.

Carson, the great-niece of the late Ed Moody, affectionally called ‘Uncle Deet” joins the ranks of other distinguished recipients such as: Ron Crutcher, Captain Clay Mackey & Engineer David Edge, Peggy Smith, Sandra Moody Sullivan (Carson’s late mother), Robert Blair, Cathy Perry, Loy Hardcastle, Andy Marshall, the Franklin Noon Rotary Club, Richard “Dick” Tennent and the Men of St. Paul (MOSP). Each year the award is chosen by a panel of BGCMT staff, Board members, and Williamson County community leaders.

Carson, a partner at the law firm, Buerger, Moseley & Carson, is a 1991 honors graduate of Vanderbilt University School of Law where she was a member of the Moot Court Board, the Order of the Coif and was the recipient of the Founder’s Medal. Prior to attending Vanderbilt, Lisa graduated from Franklin High School and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Belmont University. She joined the firm as a clerk in 1988, became an associate in 1991 and became a partner in 1996. Lisa splits her practice between municipal government operations law and defense of civil litigation. She handles a variety of litigation for municipalities and other governmental entities, including tort defense, medical malpractice, constitutional claims, and employment litigation. As an employment litigator, she provides legal defense for governmental and private sector employers in race, sex, age and disability discrimination actions, harassment cases and retaliatory discharge matters. She also serves as legal counsel for the Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference of the United Methodist Church, advising on a variety of church law matters. Lisa has received an AV “Preeminent” Martindale-Hubbell rating from her peers.

Community involvement is very important to Carson. She serves on the Staff Parish Relations Committee of her church and is a member of Rotary. She served on the Advisory Board of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee (Williamson County Clubhouses) for over 15 years, and currently serves on the Board of Directors of Friends of Williamson County Animal Center. Lisa mentored aspiring young lawyers by coaching the Franklin High School Mock Trial Team for over ten years. She has been an instructor of Business Law and an adjunct professor of Health Care Management at Belmont University. Lisa is a Fellow of the Tennessee Bar Foundation and a member of the Williamson County Bar Association, the Tennessee Bar Association, the American Bar Association litigation section and the Tennessee County Attorneys’ Association. Lisa and her husband Byron are long-time residents of Franklin.

Tickets can be reserved at https://bgcmt.org/event/steak- burger-dinner/.