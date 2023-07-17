Lipsomb’s Van Treeck and Ketchup Selected in 2023 MLB Draft

SEATTLE – Lipscomb Baseball had a pair of players selected in the 2023 MLB Draft, a three-day event that took place from July 9-11. Lipscomb has now produced 33 MLB draft pick, 17 of which have come under the leadership of Head Coach Jeff Forehand .

Logan Van Treeck was selected in the 9th round (No. 258) by the Cincinnati Reds, while Caleb Ketchup went to the Los Angeles Angels in the 15th round (No. 444).

Van Treeck, a junior lefthanded pitcher, made 17 appearances, including ten starts for the Purple and Gold this season. Van Treeck logged a total of 88.1 innings pitched and threw 108 strikeouts, the third most in Lipscomb’s NCAA Division I history in a single season. He finished with a 3.67 ERA and ended sixth in the NCAA in strikeout-to-walk ratio, earning him ASUN Pitcher of the Year honors. He tossed complete games against Liberty (March 31) and Kennesaw State (May 5), finishing with an 8-5 record on the hill.

Source: Lipscomb Athletics

