Lipscomb Women’s Vollyball Releases 2023 Schedule

NASHVILLE – Lipscomb Women’s Volleyball head coach Brandon Rosenthal announced their 2023 schedule on Friday. The Bisons’ schedule includes five NCAA Tournament teams from last season, headlined by a road trip to battle with volleyball powerhouse Nebraska in Lincoln on August 26. Nebraska finished the season ranked ninth in the country after a 26-6 record in 2022, ending in the NCAA Regional Semifinal against No. 9 Oregon. The other teams that reached the NCAA Tournament last season on LUV’s 2023 are Utah State, Tennessee, FGCU, and Tennessee State.

The Bisons will open the season with an exhibition match against Tennessee on August 18 at Allen Arena. They will then begin regular season play with matches against SMU, Nebraska, and Utah State in Lincoln, Nebraska, as they participate in the Ameritas Players Challenge from August 25-27.

They will then return home to host the LUV Invitational with matches against Ole Miss (Aug. 31) and Tennessee State (Sept. 2). The following weekend, the Bisons will host the Lippy Invitational with contests against Kansas State (Sept. 7) and UT Martin (Sept. 9).

LUV will then travel to Starkville, Mississippi, for matchups with Mississippi State (Sept. 14) and Abilene Christian (Sept. 15) before their final non-conference match at home against Belmont (Sept. 10) in the Battle of the Boulevard.

The Bisons will have 16 ASUN matchups this season, starting with three road battles against Central Arkansas (Sept. 22), North Alabama (Sept. 24), and Austin Peay (Sept. 27). Other road games include trips to Stetson (Oct. 13), FGCU (Oct. 14), Bellarmine (Oct. 27), Eastern Kentucky (Oct. 28), and Jacksonville (Nov. 4).

The Bisons opening three-match road slate is followed by three at home against North Florida (Sept. 20), Eastern Kentucky (Oct. 6), and Bellarmine (Oct. 7). Other home contests include matches with Kennesaw State (Oct. 20), Queens (Oct. 21), Austin Peay (Nov. 1), Central Arkansas (Nov. 9), and North Alabama (Nov. 10).

The ASUN Tournament is slated for Nov. 16-18 at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida. Lipscomb will look to capture their eighth ASUN title and reach the NCAA Tournament for the ninth time in program history.

Click HERE to purchase your tickets today.

Source: Lipscomb Athletics

