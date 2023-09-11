Lipscomb Women’s Soccer Falls 3-1 to Tennessee Tech

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – Lipscomb women’s soccer took to the road for their eighth match of the season against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. Tennessee Tech put up a big showing and sent the Bisons packing 3-1 ahead of the squad’s conference opener against Eastern Kentucky on Thursday.

QUICK FACTS:

Both squads were ranked first in their conference’s preseason coaches’ poll. The Bisons collected 10 of 12 possible first-place votes in the ASUN while the Golden Eagles collected 12 of 20 possible first-place points in the OVC.

Tonight’s match marks Lipscomb’s first loss to Tennessee Tech since September 18, 2011. Lipscomb won the previous three meetings, but the Golden Eagles lead the series 8-3 all-time.

The Bisons led the contest on the stat line – recording 16 shots to the Golden Eagles’ 10 and nine corner kicks to Tennessee Tech’s two.

Marcella Cash’s goal stands as her second this season and her career third. She now stands third on the squad in total goals behind Kelli Beiler with six and Kiara Pralle with four.

goal stands as her second this season and her career third. She now stands third on the squad in total goals behind with six and with four. Tonight’s match marked Syndey Jones’ first appearance in net for the Bisons, she recorded 23 minutes between the pipes and under her direction of the Lipscomb defense she faced no on-goal shots from the Golden Eagles.

Final Score: Tennessee Tech 3, Lipscomb 1

Location: Cookeville, Tenn. (Tech Soccer Field)

Records: Lipscomb (4-4-0), Tennessee Tech (1-4-2)

UP NEXT:

The Bisons will return to the Lipscomb Soccer Complex on Thursday, Sept. 14th to begin conference play with a matchup against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels beginning at 6:00 PM CT.

Source: Lipscomb Sports

MORE SPORTS NEWS