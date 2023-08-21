Lipscomb Women’s Soccer Falls 3-0 to Volunteers

Final Score: Tennessee 3, Lipscomb 0

Location: Nashville, Tenn. (Lipscomb Soccer Complex)

Records: Lipscomb (0-2-0), Tennessee (2-0-0)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Lipscomb women’s soccer dropped a hard-fought match to the Tennessee Volunteers Sunday afternoon after the visitors logged three goals in the second half.

QUICK FACTS:

The Bisons logged just four shots in Sunday’s contest compared to the Vols’ 15. Tennessee’s defense held off the Bisons to an 8-0 shot differential in the second half.

Graduate student Kelli Beiler led the Bisons’ offense with two shots, Kiara Pralle and Bella Carapazza tallied the squad’s other two shots.

Sophomore netminder Sara Kile picked up eight saves in the match, just three shy of her career-high 11 saves logged against Kansas State while she was with Purdue.

Tennessee pressured the Bisons in the defensive zone, forcing 14 corner kicks to the Bisons’ four.

Lipscomb’s squad committed five fouls in the matchup compared to Tennessee’s three, but it was the Vols who recorded the lone yellow card of the match just under 51 minutes into play.

Source: Lipscomb

