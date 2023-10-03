Lipscomb Women’s Soccer Claim Sixth ASUN Victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The ASUN-leading Lipscomb women’s soccer team welcomed the #2 Central Arkansas to the Lipscomb Soccer Complex Sunday afternoon for a showdown between the two powerhouses. After Marcella Cash was fouled in the Bears’ 18-yard box, Kelli Beiler scored her fourth penalty kick goal of the season to secure the Bisons’ sixth consecutive ASUN win.

Final Score: Lipscomb 1, Central Arkansas 0

Location: Nashville, Tenn. (Lipscomb Soccer Complex)

Records: Lipscomb (10-4-0), Central Arkansas (5-6-3)

QUICK FACTS

The Bisons out-shot the Bears 27-8, holding Central Arkansas to just one shot in the first half. Lipscomb’s squad put 10 shots on goal in the match and Lipscomb’s unassailable defensive presence held the Bears’ to just two shots on goal in the match.

Offensive chances were spread amongst Lipscomb’s lineup today – 11 Bisons recorded shots in the match, led by Marcella Cash with seven.

goal stands as her 11 of the season, putting her one away from her career-high 12 goals from last season. Beiler now leads the ASUN in goals (11), game-winning goals (six), and points (23). She is second in the conference in shots (44) and shots on goal (21). Sunday’s matchup was a physical one, a total of 28 fouls were distributed between the two teams – 15 to the Bisons and 13 to the Bears. Five yellow cards were also distributed – three to Central Arkansas and two to Lipscomb.

With Sunday’s shutout victory, Sara Kile has now accumulated six shutouts this season and has now gone 530 minutes between the pipes without allowing a goal.

Source: Lipscomb Sports

