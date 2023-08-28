Lipscomb Women’s Basketball Releases 2023-24 Schedule

NASHVILLE – Lipscomb Women’s Basketball head coach Lauren Sumski announced their 2023-24 basketball schedule on Friday.

“Really looking forward to competing with this group here soon! We are in a unique position – returning everyone from last year’s group while adding a group of freshmen who fit exactly who we are,” Sumski commented. “The competition in practices has been off the charts already, so I’m sure they’re looking ahead to playing someone else.”

Lipscomb will open the new season on the road in a contest against Evansville on Tuesday, Nov. 7, followed by two home games versus Fairfield on Friday, Nov. 10, and Morehead State on Nov. 14.

The Bisons will then hit the road for five straight games, the first being in Nashville against Tennessee State on Friday, Nov. 17, before a big-time matchup with Indiana, who earned a No. 1 seed in the 2022-23 NCAA Tournament a season ago, on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Lipscomb will round out its road slate with matchups against Mississippi Valley State on Monday, Nov. 27, East Tennessee State on Thursday, Nov. 30, and Belmont on Wednesday, Dec. 6, in the annual Battle of the Boulevard.

After the long road trip, Coach Sumski’s bunch will return home for games against Johnson (Tenn.) on Sunday, Dec. 10, and Chattanooga on Thursday, Dec. 14. They will then be back on the road for two matchups against SEC programs in Kentucky on Sunday, Dec. 17 and Vanderbilt on Thursday, Dec. 21, before ending non-conference play against Tennessee Wesleyan on Friday, Dec. 22.

“Scheduling has become more and more challenging over the years, but I like how it all came together. While we weren’t necessarily able to achieve a balance between the number of home and away competitions in non-conference, we have some games versus some talented programs and coaches that will help prepare us for conference play,” said Sumski.

The Bisons will then have roughly two weeks to regroup before they begin conference play on Thursday, Jan. 4, against Eastern Kentucky in Allen Arena. Other ASUN games at home include Bellarmine (Jan. 6), FGCU (Jan. 25), Stetson (Jan. 27), North Florida (Feb. 10), Austin Peay (Feb. 17), North Alabama (Feb. 22), and Central Arkansas (Feb. 24).

Their road contests this year include matchups with Central Arkansas (Jan. 11), North Alabama (Jan. 13), Austin Peay (Jan. 20), Queens (Feb. 1), Kennesaw State (Feb. 3), Jacksonville (Feb. 7), Bellarmine (Feb. 29), and Eastern Kentucky (Mar. 2).

“The ASUN conference as a whole has improved year after year, as the level of play just gets better and better. We will play two fewer conference games than last year, so that means each game weighs a little more,” said Sumski.

In the 2022-23 season, Lipscomb had their second 20-win season in the NCAA D-1 era and first under Sumski. They also won the most regular season games in program history and had the most ASUN wins since the 2003-04 season.

“We are embracing the challenge of competing day in and day out so that we can go out and represent our university this year,” concluded Sumski.

