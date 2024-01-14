Lipscomb Softball Welcomes Assistant Coach Bailey Vannoy to Coaching Staff

January 10, 2024 – Lipscomb softball and head coach Kristin Ryman announced Wednesday the addition of Bailey Vannoy to the team’s 2024 coaching staff as the squad’s newest assistant coach. Vannoy joins the staff from Charlotte where she spent the last season as an intern working in student-athlete development.

“We are so excited to welcome Bailey to our Lipscomb family! She has just recently finished her playing career, but we strongly believe she will bring a valuable presence to our program right away,” said head coach Kristin Ryman. “She has a natural energy about her that will continue to elevate our program, she is driven, and she is an incredible fit for who we are and the direction we are going. Bailey was a decorated player herself, and she knows the game and knows how to win. She will be relatable for our players as well as recruits and puts an emphasis on relationships.”

Originally from Leander, Texas, Vannoy played collegiate softball for the University of North Carolina at Charlotte as an outfielder and catcher. A standout player for the 49ers, Vannoy holds the program career records for hits (257), RBI (187), games played (237), runs scored (193), slugging percentage (.745), on-base percentage (.462), the Conference USA and program record for career home runs (67), and is tied for the program record in career doubles (58).

She also holds the program single-season records for home runs (24 in 2022), batting average (.480 in 2020), hits (74 in 2022), RBI (58 in 2022), doubles (23 in 2021), runs scored (60 in 2022), slugging percentage (1.068 in 2020), and on-base percentage (.576 in 2020).

“Bailey has been around high-level hitting minds, and she understands the swing and how to develop it,” Ryman continued. “She believes strongly in the mental aspect of the game as well as approach, and she will be able to continue elevating the mindset of our young team. We envision her assisting with our hitters and outfielders, as well as having large roles in scouting and recruiting.”

For her contributions to the 49ers, Vannoy was named a 2022 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Second Team All-American, a two-time NFCA All-Region team member (2021 and 2022), a two-time Conference USA Player of the Year (2021 and 2022), a four-time Conference USA First-Team All-Conference selection (2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023), and a 2019 Conference USA All-Freshman Team selection.

The first player in Charlotte history to earn All-American honors, Vannoy went on to play professionally with the Florida Vibe after graduating with her Business Management degree. She then completed an internship in Student Athlete Development at Charlotte that sparked her passion for coaching.

“One of the things I look most forward to is her ability to mentor our players and really help them continue the growth they have been making,” finished Ryman. “Bailey is excited to be in Nashville and is eager to learn our team quickly. We can’t wait to get started with her.”

Source: Lipscomb

